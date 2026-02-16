Jeff Skinner News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Skinner was placed on unconditional waivers Monday for purposes of contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks last July. He has posted six goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net and 17 hits across 32 appearances with San Jose in the 2025-26 season. Assuming he clears and his contract gets terminated, he will become an unrestricted free agent.