Jeff Skinner headshot

Jeff Skinner News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Skinner was placed on unconditional waivers Monday for purposes of contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks last July. He has posted six goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net and 17 hits across 32 appearances with San Jose in the 2025-26 season. Assuming he clears and his contract gets terminated, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Jeff Skinner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
