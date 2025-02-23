Jeff Skinner News: Lights lamp Sunday

Skinner registered a goal and added three shots during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Skinner has contributed four goals and six points in his last 10 games despite being shuffled to the fourth line. With just 11 goals and 21 points in 51 games this season, the 32-year-old winger's fantasy value has plummeted since his arrival in Edmonton and Skinner will need a more significant offensive role to be a dependable fantasy asset for the balance of the 2024-25 campaign.