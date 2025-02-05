Jeff Skinner News: Makes most of move to second line

Skinner scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Skinner received a promotion to play alongside Leon Draisaitl, and those two forwards set up each other's third-period goals. With three goals and a helper over his last five contests, Skinner looks to have a little momentum on offense. His 15:27 of ice time Wednesday was also his most since Dec. 3. Skinner is at 10 goals, 19 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 48 appearances.