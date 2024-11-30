Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Skinner News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Skinner had an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Skinner was not good in November, racking up just three points over 13 contests. He's now at eight points, 65 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 18 hits through 24 appearances, most often playing in a third-line role. Skinner's 6.2 shooting percentage suggests there's some bad luck at play, but he's often had full seasons where his luck doesn't correct course. He's a player to fade in fantasy unless he finds himself back in the top six on a regular basis.

