Jeff Skinner News: Nets goal Saturday

Skinner scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas pulled within two goals early in the third period, but Skinner's tally just 38 seconds later cut off the comeback attempt. The 32-year-old winger has found a little more consistency with two goals and three assists over his last seven contests. He's now at six goals, 12 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 30 appearances, primarily in a third-line role.