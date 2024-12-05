Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Skinner headshot

Jeff Skinner News: One of each Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Skinner scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Skinner's first multi-point effort of the season. He hasn't been particularly consistent in a middle-six role, but he has four points over his last six contests to show some improvement in recent contests. He's up to 10 points, 71 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings overall.

Jeff Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now