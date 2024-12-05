Jeff Skinner News: One of each Thursday

Skinner scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Skinner's first multi-point effort of the season. He hasn't been particularly consistent in a middle-six role, but he has four points over his last six contests to show some improvement in recent contests. He's up to 10 points, 71 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings overall.