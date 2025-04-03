Jeff Skinner News: Pair of points in win

Skinner scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Skinner continues to play well late in the season -- he has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. He set up a Connor Brown goal in the first period before scoring the game-winner himself late in the middle frame. Skinner is up to 15 goals, 12 helpers, 135 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 65 appearances this season. With the Oilers battling a number of injuries, Skinner is at no risk of being scratches, especially when he's playing well with a larger role than he's seen for much of the campaign.