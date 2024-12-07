Jeff Skinner News: Puts up assist in win

Skinner logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Skinner helped out on Troy Stecher's insurance tally in the third period. The 32-year-old Skinner continues to look improved lately -- he has four points over his last four contests. The winger is up to 11 points, 71 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-8 rating through 27 appearances this season. His upside remains limited in a third-line role, but he could move up to the top six if he continues to play well.