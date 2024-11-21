Jeff Skinner News: Scores in garbage time
Skinner scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
Skinner snapped his eight-game slump with a tally in the final minute of the contest. It did nothing to change the result, but it could help ignite the 32-year-old winger's offense if he can build off of it. Skinner is at a meager four goals and three assists through 21 contests, but his 57 shots on net and corresponding 7.0 shooting percentage suggest he's been a victim of bad luck to some extent. Still, his overall game has been lacking, and he'll have a tough time generating offense if he slips back onto the fourth line for any extended length of time.
