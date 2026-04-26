Jeffrey Viel News: Forces overtime in Game 4

Viel scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Viel's tally with 6:29 left in the third period was what forced overtime, where Ryan Poehling tallied the game-winner. This was Viel's second goal in as many games as he continues to contribute from the fourth line. He's added six shots on net, 11 hits, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating over four outings this postseason.