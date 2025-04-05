Jeffrey Viel News: Loaned to Providence

Viel was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.com.

Viel was recalled Monday and saw 7:31 of action versus Washington on Tuesday before becoming a healthy scratch in Montreal on Thursday. Viel has yet to hit the scoresheet in five NHL games this season. He had 12 goals and 22 assists across 62 AHL appearances before his recall. The Bruins recalled Fraser Minten on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.