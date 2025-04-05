Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffrey Viel headshot

Jeffrey Viel News: Loaned to Providence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 6:45am

Viel was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.com.

Viel was recalled Monday and saw 7:31 of action versus Washington on Tuesday before becoming a healthy scratch in Montreal on Thursday. Viel has yet to hit the scoresheet in five NHL games this season. He had 12 goals and 22 assists across 62 AHL appearances before his recall. The Bruins recalled Fraser Minten on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.

Jeffrey Viel
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now