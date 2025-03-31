Jeffrey Viel News: Promoted to NHL squad

Viel was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Viel figures to suit up in Tuesday's matchup with the Capitals, which would be his first NHL game since March 4 versus the Predators -- though a healthy Mark Kastelic (upper body) could steal Viel's spot in the lineup. With the Bruins likely to miss the postseason, Viel could see some minutes at the NHL level down the stretch.