Jeffrey Viel News: Tickles twine in loss

Viel scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Viel snapped a 25-game goal drought with his first-period tally. In that span, the physical winger had six assists, 36 shots on net, 71 hits and 33 PIM. Overall, he's earned nine points over 29 outings with the Ducks after going scoreless over 10 contests for the Bruins to begin the year. Viel has added 54 shots on net, 68 PIM, 109 hits and a minus-1 rating.