Innala was sent down by the Avalanche on Monday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Monday's matchup against Minnesota. The 26-year-old has been held without a point over 13 NHL appearances this year, and he's added 17 hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating while averaging 7:12 of ice time.