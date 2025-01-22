Jere Innala News: Recalled from minors

Innala was promoted from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Innala figures to be immediately pressed back into service versus the Jets on Wednesday. Despite having played in 14 games for the Avs this year, the 26-year-old winger has yet to write his name on the scoresheet while registering a meager four shots in those 14 contests. With Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) suffering a setback in his recovery, Innala could continue to bounce back and further between the levels.