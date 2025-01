Innala was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

The Avalanche now have just 11 healthy forwards on their roster, so unless Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) is ready to return for Monday's game against Dallas, sending Innala to the minors is probably a temporary maneuver. The 26-year-old Innala has no points, three shots, 17 hits and four blocks in 13 appearances in 2024-25.