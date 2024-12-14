Jeremie Biakabutuka News: Dealt to Anaheim

Biakabutuka and a second-round pick were traded from St. Louis to Anaheim for Cam Fowler and a fourth-round selection Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Biakabutuka played 13 games at the ECHL level with the Florida Everblades this season, picking up a goal and three assists. He also saw action with AHL Springfield, playing once while failing to hit the scoresheet. The 22-year-old will likely be sent to ECHL Tulsa.