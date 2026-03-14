Jeremie Poirier News: Notches three assists for Texas

Poirier recorded three assists in AHL Texas' 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.

Poirier has earned seven points over seven contests with Texas after he was acquired from the Flames' organization. He had just six points and a minus-18 rating over 35 appearances with AHL Calgary prior to his February trade. It appears the change of scenery has done him well, but a call-up to Dallas doesn't appear imminent.