Jeremie Poirier News: Notches three assists for Texas
Poirier recorded three assists in AHL Texas' 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.
Poirier has earned seven points over seven contests with Texas after he was acquired from the Flames' organization. He had just six points and a minus-18 rating over 35 appearances with AHL Calgary prior to his February trade. It appears the change of scenery has done him well, but a call-up to Dallas doesn't appear imminent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Poirier See More
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2January 30, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Poirier See More