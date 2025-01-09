Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Considered week-to-week

Lauzon was labeled week-to-week as a result of his lower-body injury, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Lauzon and fellow blueliner Adam Wilsby (upper body) were both given week-to-week designations by the team and are currently on injured reserve. For his part, the 27-year-old Lauzon wasn't offering much offensively even when healthy, having failed to register a point in 11 straight contests -- though he did dish out 48 hits over that stretch.