Jeremy Lauzon headshot

Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

The Predators announced Wednesday that Lauzon (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Lauzon sustained a lower-body injury Monday against the Devils and appears to be in line for a multi-game absence, beginning with Wednesday's matchup against the Flyers. It's not yet clear when he'll return to action, but Nick Blankenburg and Adam Wilsby will draw into the lineup Wednesday after being recalled from AHL Milwaukee.

Jeremy Lauzon
Nashville Predators
