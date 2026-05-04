Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Likely to miss Round 2 of playoffs

Lauzon (undisclosed) probably won't be an option for Vegas' second-round series against Anaheim, SinBin.vegas reports Monday.

Lauzon sustained the injury in Friday's series-clinching 5-1 win over Utah in Round 1. He didn't have a point in six games against the Mammoth, but he registered five shots on goal, eight blocked shots and 14 hits. Ben Hutton or Dylan Coghlan will replace Lauzon in the lineup for Game 1 against the Ducks on Monday.