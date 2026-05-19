Jeremy Lauzon headshot

Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Status unchanged

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

General manager Kelly McCrimmon had no update on Lauzon's (undisclosed) status ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche, Hannah Kirkell of The Hockey News reports.

Lauzon missed the entire second round, and he can continue to be considered out indefinitely for now. Vegas has turned to Ben Hutton and Dylan Coghlan to fill out the third pairing in Lauzon's absence.

Jeremy Lauzon
Vegas Golden Knights
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