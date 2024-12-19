Jeremy Lauzon News: Activated Thursday

Lauzon (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, per the NHL media site.

Lauzon looks set to return for the first time since Nov. 25 against the Devils, a stretch of 10 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. While not exactly an offensive dynamo -- he's never reached the 15-point threshold in his career -- the 27-year-old blueliner has struggled to produce offensively this season, recording just one point through 22 games.