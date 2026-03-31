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Jeremy Lauzon News: Bags apple Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Lauzon produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Lauzon was limited to two assists, 50 hits, 34 PIM and 18 blocked shots over 16 outings in March. He's still a regular in the lineup in a third-pairing role, but offense isn't a big part of his game. For the season, Lauzon is at 11 helpers, 62 shots on net, 89 PIM, 225 hits and 93 blocked shots over 61 contests.

Jeremy Lauzon
Vegas Golden Knights
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