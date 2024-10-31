Jeremy Lauzon News: Drops mitts in loss
Lauzon logged five PIM, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.
Lauzon fought Vasily Podkolzin in the third period, and the Nashville defenseman lost the scrap after a heavy punch from the Edmonton winger. Through 10 contests this season, Lauzon has yet to log a point while seeing steady ice time in a bottom-four role on the Predators' blue line. He has made a physical impact with 54 hits, 13 blocked shots and 11 PIM, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now