Jeremy Lauzon News: Drops mitts in loss

Lauzon logged five PIM, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lauzon fought Vasily Podkolzin in the third period, and the Nashville defenseman lost the scrap after a heavy punch from the Edmonton winger. Through 10 contests this season, Lauzon has yet to log a point while seeing steady ice time in a bottom-four role on the Predators' blue line. He has made a physical impact with 54 hits, 13 blocked shots and 11 PIM, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.