Jeremy Lauzon headshot

Jeremy Lauzon News: Ends massive goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Lauzon scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The second-period tally was Lauzon's first goal since Feb. 22, 2024, when he was with the Predators. He ultimately went 112 contests without scoring, though his offense has rebounded a bit this year with 13 points across 63 appearances, one off his career high. The hard-hitting defenseman has added 66 shots on net, 89 PIM, 94 blocked shots and 234 hits in a third-pairing role this season.

Jeremy Lauzon
Vegas Golden Knights
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