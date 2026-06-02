Jeremy Lauzon News: Good to go

Lauzon (upper body) will suit up in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lauzon hasn't been in the lineup since Game 6 against Utah in the first round. The left-shot blueliner will presumably replace Kaeden Korczak on the third pairing. Lauzon might also see some time on the penalty kill, but he could be eased back into action overall after missing 10 games in a row.