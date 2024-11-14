Jeremy Lauzon News: Nabs helper in overtime loss

Lauzon notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lauzon earned his first point of the season with a secondary helper on a Cole Smith goal late in the third period. While Lauzon has done next to nothing on offense, he has at least two hits in every game so far. The defenseman has totaled 79 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM, 15 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 17 appearances while seeing top-four minutes.