Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman Injury: Dealing with undisclosed issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 1:47pm

Swayman (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Thursday versus Ottawa, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman has a 15-16-4 record, 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2024-25. He was between the pipes Wednesday and surrendered four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-1 loss to New Jersey. Michael DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence, and he'll probably serve as the backup netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo versus the Senators.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
