Jeremy Swayman Injury: Dealing with undisclosed issue

Swayman (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Thursday versus Ottawa, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman has a 15-16-4 record, 3.00 GAA and .896 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2024-25. He was between the pipes Wednesday and surrendered four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-1 loss to New Jersey. Michael DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence, and he'll probably serve as the backup netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo versus the Senators.