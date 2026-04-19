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Jeremy Swayman News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Swayman stopped 34 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 1. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Swayman had his hands full and couldn't hold the fort as the Sabres rallied in the third period. The Bruins pulled him late in the contest, and the Sabres cashed in with an Alex Tuch empty-netter that ended up being the deciding goalie. This is Swayman's fifth year with some playoff action -- over his previous four postseason runs, he's gone 9-10 with a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 20 games. In the regular season this year, he posted a career-high 31 wins with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 55 outings. He'll likely get the nod again in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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