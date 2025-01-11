Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday

Swayman will patrol the visiting crease against Florida on Saturday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman will try to halt his five-game losing streak. He is 13-15-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Swayman has already lost a career-high 15 games in regulation this season. The Panthers rank 10th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.