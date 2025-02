Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Saturday, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Swayman has won his last two starts, including a 36-save shutout against the Wild on Tuesday. He is 18-17-4 with three shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Vegas has generated 3.27 goals per game, fifth in the NHL in 2024-25.