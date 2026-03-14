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Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Swayman will defend the road net against Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Swayman is coming off a 24-save effort in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. He has a 25-14-3 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 43 appearances. Washington sits 16th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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