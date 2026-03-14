Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday
Swayman will defend the road net against Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Swayman is coming off a 24-save effort in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. He has a 25-14-3 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 43 appearances. Washington sits 16th in the league with 3.12 goals per game this season.
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