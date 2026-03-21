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Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Swayman will start Saturday's road matchup against Detroit, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg. He has posted a 27-14-4 record this season with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and .906 save percentage across 46 appearances. Detroit is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per game.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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