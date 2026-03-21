Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday

Swayman will start Saturday's road matchup against Detroit, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg. He has posted a 27-14-4 record this season with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and .906 save percentage across 46 appearances. Detroit is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per game.