Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Saturday
Swayman will start Saturday's road matchup against Detroit, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Swayman is coming off a 23-save performance in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg. He has posted a 27-14-4 record this season with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and .906 save percentage across 46 appearances. Detroit is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per game.
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