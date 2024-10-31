Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Thursday

Swayman will defend the visiting crease in Carolina on Thursday, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Swayman has struggled this season after missing all of training camp due to contract negotiations for the restricted free agent. Swayman is 3-3-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .900 save percentage, the worst stats in his young career. He will get a chance to turn things around against a tough Carolina team, who have scored 27 goals in eight games.