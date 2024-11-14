Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Thursday
Swayman will patrol the visiting crease in Dallas on Thursday, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.
Swayman has paid the price for missing training camp due to a contract holdout, as he is 5-5-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage, by far the worst results in his four-plus year NHL career. The 25-year-old will have a tough matchup versus the Stars, as Dallas is 9-5-0 this season, averaging 3.21 goals.
