Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Thursday

Swayman will tend the twine on the road versus Ottawa on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a .962 save percentage, including a shutout. The netminder's improved form follows a six-game losing streak in which he went 0-4-2 with a 3.32 GAA. At this point, the Bruins seem content to give the bulk of the workload to Swayman, leaving Joonas Korpisalo to watch from the bench more often than not.