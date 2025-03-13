Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Swayman will tend the twine on the road versus Ottawa on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a .962 save percentage, including a shutout. The netminder's improved form follows a six-game losing streak in which he went 0-4-2 with a 3.32 GAA. At this point, the Bruins seem content to give the bulk of the workload to Swayman, leaving Joonas Korpisalo to watch from the bench more often than not.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now