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Jeremy Swayman News: BItten by Sharks on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Swayman stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

The Bruins' offense couldn't seem to solve Alex Nedeljkovic in the other crease, and Swayman found himself staring at a 4-0 deficit midway through the third period before his teammates finally got on the board. It was only Swayman's second regulation loss in his last nine outings, a stretch in which he's gone 6-2-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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