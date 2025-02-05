Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Blanks Wild for third shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 8:19am

Swayman made 35 saves in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

The 26-year-old netminder recorded his third shutout of the season, and his first since Dec. 28. Swayman continues to struggle with his consistency, and the pressure of living up to the big contract extension he signed right before the season started could still be weighing him down. Through 12 outings since the beginning of January, he's gone 5-6-1 with a 3.07 GAA and .910 save percentage.

