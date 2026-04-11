Jeremy Swayman News: Bounces back despite loss
Swayman made 22 saves Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Swayman and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy were locked in a duel, but the Boston netminder allowed the winning goal with only 1:35 left in the third period. It was a nice rebound effort for Swayman, who was pulled at 8:33 of the second period in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Carolina after he allowed five goals on 23 shots. With the Bruins securing a playoff spot despite the defeat, Joonas Korpisalo will likely start Sunday's home game against New Jersey.
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