Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Bounces back in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Swayman stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Swayman bounced back from giving up eight goals in his previous start Tuesday versus the Jets. He's won four of his last five outings, surrendering a total of nine goals in those victories. For the season, the 26-year-old netminder is at a 10-10-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 22 starts. The Bruins' road trip continues in Calgary on Tuesday.

