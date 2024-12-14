Jeremy Swayman News: Bounces back in Vancouver

Swayman stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Swayman bounced back from giving up eight goals in his previous start Tuesday versus the Jets. He's won four of his last five outings, surrendering a total of nine goals in those victories. For the season, the 26-year-old netminder is at a 10-10-2 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 22 starts. The Bruins' road trip continues in Calgary on Tuesday.