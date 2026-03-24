Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Can't hold off Leafs on busy night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:24pm

Swayman made 31 saves Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto. He allowed three goals.

The ice was tilted toward Swayman, who faced 34 shots to Anthony Stolarz's 20. Special teams were the downfall Tuesday. Swayman allowed shorthanded and power-play goals in the second period, and an even-strength goal from a bad angle in the third, just seven seconds after killing off a five-minute major to Nikita Zadorov. It was Swayman's first regulation loss since March 12 (3-1-1); he's 6-2-1 in nine starts in March.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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