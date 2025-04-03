Jeremy Swayman News: Can't perform miracles

Swayman stopped 28 shots in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. It was a tough game for Swayman and the Bruins, who faced a Bell Centre crowd that were whipped into a playoff-like frenzy. Boston has sunk like a stone lately -- the team is 0-9-1 in its last 10 games with seven straight losses. And with a minus-55 goal differential, Swayman simply can't be a miracle man. Sit him. Maybe for the rest of the season.