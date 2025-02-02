Jeremy Swayman News: Carried to win by offense

Swayman made 22 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

A hat trick by David Pastrnak helped fuel a big afternoon for the Bruins' offense, allowing Swayman to come away with his 17th win of the season. The 26-year-old netminder has given up at least three goals in five of his last seven outings but has still found some success thanks to the play of his teammates, going 4-2-1 over that stretch despite a 3.52 GAA and .902 save percentage.