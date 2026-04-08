Jeremy Swayman News: Chased from crease Tuesday
Swayman gave up five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Swayman avoided a loss after the Bruins rallied from a 5-3 deficit, but it was still a rough performance from the 27-year-old netminder. It was the first time Swayman has allowed more than three goals in an outing since March 12, and over 10 starts since then he's gone 5-3-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .910 save percentage as Boston tries to lock up a playoff spot.
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