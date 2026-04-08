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Jeremy Swayman News: Chased from crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Swayman gave up five goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Swayman avoided a loss after the Bruins rallied from a 5-3 deficit, but it was still a rough performance from the 27-year-old netminder. It was the first time Swayman has allowed more than three goals in an outing since March 12, and over 10 starts since then he's gone 5-3-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .910 save percentage as Boston tries to lock up a playoff spot.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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