Jeremy Swayman News: Climbing franchise wins list
Swayman made 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.
It was Swayman's second shutout of the season, and the win snapped a 0-for-April slide (0-3-0 in four starts). Swayman is climbing the Bruins' all-time wins list. He has 132, which ties him with Byron Dafoe for ninth. Next season, and assuming good health, Swayman will pass Andy Moog (136) and Gilles Gilbert (155). A first round date with the Sabres awaits.
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