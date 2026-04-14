Jeremy Swayman News: Climbing franchise wins list

Swayman made 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.

It was Swayman's second shutout of the season, and the win snapped a 0-for-April slide (0-3-0 in four starts). Swayman is climbing the Bruins' all-time wins list. He has 132, which ties him with Byron Dafoe for ninth. Next season, and assuming good health, Swayman will pass Andy Moog (136) and Gilles Gilbert (155). A first round date with the Sabres awaits.