Jeremy Swayman News: Comes out flat against Jackets

Swayman stopped 24 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus struck three times in the first period, and while Swayman wasn't directly responsible for that deficit -- all three goals were scored on the counterattack after Boston gave the puck away in the offensive zone -- he also didn't come up with any big saves to bail out his squad. The 25-year-old has just one win in his last five starts, stumbling to a 4.01 GAA and .866 save percentage over that stretch with a 1-3-1 record, and Swayman could begin to cede more work to Joonas Korpisalo until he turns things around.