Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Decent in fifth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Swayman stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Swayman lost his fifth straight game, but there was a small glimmer of hope -- he was able to allow fewer than four goals for the first time during the skid. The Bruins' offense hasn't scored more than two goals in any of the last seven games, which gives Swayman virtually no safety net to work with. He's now at a 20-26-6 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 52 outings. Fantasy managers may want to avoid the 26-year-old for the Bruins' next game, as they're set to host the Capitals on Tuesday.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now