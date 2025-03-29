Jeremy Swayman News: Decent in fifth straight loss

Swayman stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Swayman lost his fifth straight game, but there was a small glimmer of hope -- he was able to allow fewer than four goals for the first time during the skid. The Bruins' offense hasn't scored more than two goals in any of the last seven games, which gives Swayman virtually no safety net to work with. He's now at a 20-26-6 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 52 outings. Fantasy managers may want to avoid the 26-year-old for the Bruins' next game, as they're set to host the Capitals on Tuesday.