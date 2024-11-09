Jeremy Swayman News: Defeated by Ottawa

Swayman stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Swayman gave up goals in the first and second period in regulation, and he later allowed the game-winning one to Brady Tkachuk just 21 seconds into overtime. He's now lost three of his last four outings, giving up 12 goals on 105 shots in that span. Swayman also gave up at least three goals in each of the losses during that four-game stretch.