Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Defending crease Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Swayman will protect the home net against Columbus on Monday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

During his last outing, Swayman surrendered seven goals on 38 shots in a 7-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. He has a 5-6-2 record with one shutout, a 3.35 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 13 appearances this campaign. Columbus ranks 16th in the league with 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
